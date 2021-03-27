Carles Francino tests positive for coronavirus and will be absent from ‘La Ventana’

The presenter of the program ‘La Ventana’, Carles Francino, has tested positive for coronavirus and he will be absent from this space of the Cadena Ser for a few days. He is currently “well”, although in isolation, as explained by his substitute before the microphones, Roberto Sánchez.

The announcer had not been on the radio since Wednesday and was isolated, as had been explained to the audience, because of “very slight contact” with a relative with whom you do not live who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Within a few days, she began to experience some symptoms, such as cough, tiredness and fever, before undergoing diagnostic tests, which have yielded a positive result.

Besides Francino, part of the team was also in isolation and working from their homes, like Isaías Lafuente, as the chain has explained on Twitter.

😅Well … you’re going to laugh. Today we recover a little that of ‘The Window of resistance and confinement’ We have almost the entire team confined and reinforcements have come from @Avivir but THE WINDOW does not close even as a joke💪💪💪 Good afternoon and welcome to @LaVentana 😉 pic.twitter.com/3UzDRbmOo1 – La Ventana (@laventana) March 26, 2021

“Well … you are going to laugh. Today we recovered a little that of ‘The Window of resistance and confinement’. We have almost the entire team confined and reinforcements have come from ‘To live’, but ‘The Window’ does not close even as a joke“They have written on Twitter.