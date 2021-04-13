Carles Francino is discharged from hospital after being admitted for coronavirus

Journalist Carles Francino has been discharged from hospital after spending a few days hospitalized because of the coronavirus. This was announced by his son, actor Carles Francino, through his Instagram profile.

At the end of March, the news was known that the presenter of La Ventana de la Cadena SER had tested positive for Covid-19. His first symptoms were tiredness, fever and a slight cough, although his health condition worsened as days go by.

The communicator had to spend a few days admitted to the hospital while his family waited for news, serving the quarantine at home. Now, they celebrate their return.

Journalist Carles Francino returns home after recovering from Covid-19 INSTAGRAM / CARLES_FRANCINO

“And the Jedi came back with a beard,” the interpreter has written in his stories, where he has included an image of the journalist at his home. “Let’s not be silly. I don’t want to make a great reflection on what happened. I just wanted to share it and for each one to draw their conclusions. All my love and my strength for the people who continue to fight and for those who accompany them,” he added .

After announcing that he had tested positive for coronavirus, the Cadena SER space reported that Francino had been in contact with a positive. Both of them they shared a time “very light and in the open air”. In addition, “the two wore masks” and were “close people not living together.”