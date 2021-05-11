Carles Durán We have returned to the playoffs and we have to give it value

05/11/2021 at 10:27 PM CEST

The coach of Joventut de Badalona, ​​Carles Durán, celebrated that his team qualified for the “playoffs & rdquor; of the Endesa League and pointed out that they should give value because until recently they played for permanence and now they are in the fight for the title “with a lot of young people and people from the house & rdquor ;.

The Catalan coach was “proud & rdquor; the role of his team, which won 71-79, and he assumed it was a “very different & rdquor; to what it should be due to the physical situation of the Baskonia, “Not very normal & rdquor; due to the COVID outbreak that shook the team.

Despite the physical situation of his rival, he acknowledged that the rhythm destroyed them due to the losses of the ball and praised the figure of Pierrià Henry. “It hasn’t stopped & rdquor ;, he stated. “We have tried to run and we did it wrong. I think we have a happy way of playing and today we have not had that patience and that talent & rdquor ;, he opined the green-black preparer.

Ivanovic: “We are still champions”

For its part, TD Systems Baskonia coach, Dusko Ivanovic, warned after the defeat that his team “is still champion of Spain and he’s going to fight in the playoffs, regardless of where they end up in the regular league.

The Montenegrin stressed on several occasions in the press room that his team will fight in the next phase and that goal was marked, beyond the next four games that remain to conclude the league.

“It was a difficult match, in a somewhat strange situation,” explained Ivanovic, who saw his team without rhythm, while regretting that they failed “Lots of counterattacks and open shots & rdquor; they normally convert.