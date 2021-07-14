Carlenne: The July event that you cannot miss !!

Carlenne is the event of the month of July that you cannot miss in any way! You know what we mean when we tell you this… We tell you all the details of this next event here in Music News.

As we know from the news, the pandemic has been controlled as much as possible, however, in recent weeks despite the vaccines that have been given worldwide, there has been a rebound in infections due to the fact that it begins to get the situation out of control little by little. For this reason we want to protect and take care of you but without neglecting the entertainment that cannot be missed of course.

We want to invite you today to a fantastic event that you cannot miss, it is called Carlenne, and it will be presenting this July 14, at 11 am, in the Apolo Room. As we explained previously, the festival will be completely online, you can search for it on the internet as, “CarlennemFLive summer Festival 021” this event is organized by Micro Fusa and the accesses will be digital. You can click here to have your access to Carlenne, the best of all this is that the accesses are completely free, all you have to do is register and click here, https://www.eventbrite.es/e / tickets-carlenne-mflive-summer-festival-021-162561197919? aff = ebdssbonlinesearch

But what is Carlenne about? We explain, in this event you will be able to discover a great variety of emerging urban music artists and you will also be able to enjoy the summer with wonderful music, since Carlenne has prepared performances with interviews from each artist! On Wednesday, July 14, Carlenne’s performance will be witnessed on the twitch.tv channel at 11 a.m.

You can also enjoy on stage Carla Collado, Laura West, The Cuquers, Carlenne, Kreddo, Histérica & Munich, Alberto García, MIND, Vicco, Exil a Elba among many others.