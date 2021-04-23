Carla Surez’s moving response to Dani Rovira

This Thursday, the tennis player Carla surez gave a very good news long awaited by all and is that has outgrown Hodgkin lymphoma detected in August 2020 after undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“I’m cured!”, Said the tennis player on social networks. “One more step on this road. Today I finish the treatment and I can say that I have overcome a Hodgkin lymphoma.”

Carla assured that her wish was to play again to retire on a track and that the Tokyo Games were her great challenge. In December, he returned to training with the Italian Sara Errani.

Well, the canary wanted to send a very special message to the popular comic Dani Rovira, who has also recently overcome the same disease.

“It has been 7 months but I am finally on your side of the mountain. The views are wonderful“wrote Carla on her Twitter account.

The message is intimately related to one that the comedian from Malaga sent him on September 1, 2020, shortly after the tennis player announced her illness.

“I wait for you on the other side of the mountain …“Rovira wrote at the time. Eight months later, the two can smile together after having defeated cancer.