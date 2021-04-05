Carla Surez has already returned to training to prepare her return to competition

Updated 04/05/2021 – 14:01

Carla Surez has drawn her best smile today to announce that she has officially returned to training after having passed chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment for cancer.

The Canary Islands has the illusion of returning to the official competition as soon as possible to have options to be in the next Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Very excited to be training again”, wrote Carla in her social networks. It has started in his residence in Barcelona and with the usual team the countdown to feel like a tennis player again.