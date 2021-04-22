Carla Surez confirms that she has overcome Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Tennis player Carla Surez, who announced in August that she had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will have to undergo chemotherapy treatment, confirmed this Thursday that has officially overcome the disease. “I’m cured!”, Said the tennis player on social networks. “One more step on this road. Today I finish the treatment and I can say that I have overcome Hodgkin lymphoma.

After treatment, with chemotherapy sessions, Carla assured that her wish was to play again to retire on a track and that the Tokyo Games have been his great challenge. In December, he returned to training with Errani.