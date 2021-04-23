Carla Surez: “Carla Surez, superhero:” I’m going to try to go to Roland Garros “

Carla surez yesterday shared the great news through social networks: he has overcome Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The tennis player is cured and wanted to share how she feels on Radio MARCA.

Sensations “More than happy I am relieved. It has been a complicated few months. I have not been scared because the doctors told me that it was very curable and they gave me a lot of confidence and hope. The worst moment is when they say that word to you …”

Support for. “I am very grateful for the love they have given me, it has been energy. It is very important that @DANIROVIRA sent me encouragement because it was a message from someone who had already gone through this.”

Treatment. “Everything is very progressive. The chemo physically destroys you, but my body has reacted well luckily. Mentally I have taken it very well. While you do the chemo it doesn’t hurt, the worst is the two or three days after.

Return to the competition. “I am going to try to go to Roland Garros, I am on the list and I am registered. I am training for it. I have to be patient because the body does not react the same. Then Wimbledon will come, my intention is to play three or four tournaments this year. The evolution It’s been very good since I started training in March. I had the intention of retiring in 2020, but I don’t want it to be like that. “

You still don’t listen to Radio MARCA? Download the app for iOS and Android.