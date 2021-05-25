Carla Suárez will reappear at Roland Garros after 17 months without competing and overcoming cancer

The Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez She has moved to Paris on Tuesday to participate in Roland Garros, whose main draw will start next Sunday, in her first tournament on the WTA circuit after 17 months away from the slopes.

“I am very excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros. I have been working in recent months to give myself the opportunity to compete one last time on the clay of Paris. I am looking forward to taking the field and feeling again how special this tournament has always been for me, “said Suárez in a statement.

The canary wants to put the final touch to his sports career in 2021 leaving his last mark on the slopes. After overcoming Hodgkin’s lymphoma, with treatment extended for six months, he has worked it in parallel with the goal of returning to the courts. His last match dates from February 25, 2020 in Doha.

“Tennis has given me many things and I have always wanted to say goodbye on a court. Being able to choose the last shot, having the ability to set myself a date is something I wanted from my heart. This was the illusion that has moved me to train hard in recent times, “he explained.

Since his debut in the 2008 season, where he reached the quarterfinals from the qualifying round, Suárez She has contested a total of 11 editions at Roland Garros and also managed to get into the top eight in 2014.

“Roland Garros is a tournament that has given me some of the best moments of my career. My first big result came on these tracksI have very good memories after all these years and it is a joy to be able to come for the last time to compete in Paris. They are going to be some very beautiful days and I hope I can enjoy them to the fullest “, he wished.