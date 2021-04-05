Carla Suárez, “very animated”, resumes training

The Spanish Carla Suarez on Monday shared a photograph on a tennis court, in which he explains that “She is very happy to be training again.”

After receiving the last chemotherapy session on January 25, as part of her recovery from Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the Gran Canaria woman is beginning to regain her routine on the court.

“So excited to be training again! I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love that you send me“he wrote on his Twitter profile.

Carla Suárez, who was contemplating retiring in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic and being diagnosed with cancer, trains to compete again.