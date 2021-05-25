Carla Suárez travels to Paris to play Roland Garros

05/25/2021

Act. At 12:25 CEST

Carla Suarez He has moved to Paris this Tuesday to participate in the imminent edition of Roland Garros, whose main draw starts this Sunday, May 30. The Canary Islands faces a very special moment in her sports career, returning to professional competition after 17 months away from the slopes.

“I am tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros & rdquor ;, he acknowledges Carla. “I have been working these last few months to give myself the opportunity to compete one last time on the clay of Paris. I’m looking forward to jumping onto the pitch and feeling again how special this tournament has always been for me & rdquor ;, he declared Carla.

The Spanish woman wants to put the final touch on her sports career in 2021 by leaving her last mark on the tracks. After overcoming Hodgkin’s lymphoma, with treatment extended for six months, Carla has worked in parallel with the goal of returning to the court. An illusion that he has had since on February 25, 2020, he played his last match on the circuit in Doha.

“Tennis has given me many things and I have always wanted to say goodbye on a court. Being able to choose the last shot, having the ability to set myself a date is something I wanted from my heart. This was the illusion that has moved me to train hard in recent times & rdquor ;.

Carla has a brilliant record on Roland Garros clay throughout her career. Since its debut in the 2008 season, where it reached the quarterfinals from the preliminary phase, the Canary Islands have played a total of 11 editions in the tournament. With two appearances in the quarterfinals (2008, 2014) and up to five visits to the second week of the tournament, the Spanish has become one of the most appreciated figures on the slopes of the Bosque de Bolonia.

“Roland Garros is a tournament that has given me some of the best moments of my career. My first great result was produced on these tracks, I have very good memories after all these years and it is a joy to be able to come for the last time to compete in Paris. It’s going to be a very nice days and I hope I can enjoy them to the fullest & rdquor ;.

For the Parisian Grand Slam dispute, Carla will be accompanied by Lourdes Domínguez, who has guided the Canary Islands’ track preparation in recent months.

The draw for the main draw will take place this Thursday, May 27, at which time Carla will know her fate at the Parisian Grand Slam. The tournament will be televised in Spain through the Eurosport channel.