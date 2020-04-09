The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) announced that this Sunday will premiere “RFETV & rdquor;, her internet television channel through YouTube, with a first program in which the guest will be the Canarian tennis player Carla Suarez, which will be accompanied by a group of young promises of Spanish tennis.

Fans of this sport may participate in the gathering Previously videotaping a question for Suárez, although during the broadcast of the program you can also leave comments and questions on social networks using the hashtag #HablaConCarla.

“The RFET plans to broadcast various content programs, with interviews, colloquia and training sessions on different topics, both for coaches and players, parents, referees and fans in general. The schedule will be announced in advance through the official channels of the RFET, and all broadcasts may be retrieved deferred on the RFET YouTube channel, “the Federation explained in a press release.

This initiative is part of the activities promoted within the #TenisEnCasa campaign, which aims to accompany fans during the confinement decreed by the Government of Spain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

