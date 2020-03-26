Carla Suarez is in the eye of the hurricane after the IOC decision to postpone the Olympics to 2021. The Canary Islands had announced that this would be her last season as a professional, but everything that is happening in the wake of the world coronavirus pandemic could make her decision change. Nobody wants to retire without competing, and the fact that the Olympic event has been postponed and a real possibility that hardly anything will be played in the rest of the year, could make the Canary Islands rethink their decision. This was his reaction after learning of the decision.

Postponing the Olympics is a decision as painful as it is necessary. Health is the main thing right now.

Hopefully in 2021 the world of sports can enjoy the show it deserves. pic.twitter.com/3HTS8vcfDI

– Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) March 25, 2020

.