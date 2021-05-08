Carla Suárez overcame Hodgkin’s lymphoma and wants to play Roland Garros

04/22/2021

Carla Suárez announced this April 22 that has overcome Hodgkin lymphoma that they detected him in September 2020, and that, despite the mandatory reviews that he must undergo in three months, plans to return to the professional circuit to play Roland Garros.

“It is another step forward on this long road. Today, finally, I finish the treatment and I can already say that I have overcome the lymphoma. It has been a few different months, where I have had to face a reality that I did not know first hand. Having discipline and listening to medical advice at all times, the foundations have been laid to overcome the disease & rdquor ;, said the tennis player.

As the health protocol for this type of pathology marks, Carla Suarez will have to perform a preventive check-up within three months to monitor post-treatment progress.

“I want to take this opportunity to show my infinite gratitude to the health workers who take care of us every day, especially to the medical personnel who have given me confidence and hope at all times during my struggle. That human factor is essential to get ahead at times like this and I feel fortunate to have also had that support. A lot of strength and a lot of encouragement also to those who continue in the fight & rdquor ;, said the athlete.

Suárez also thanked “all the people who have sent him words of encouragement, have given him a lot of strength and have given him a lot of energy” during these months and “the fans who have sent him words of affection through the networks, to the media that have come to show their support at a difficult time. They have all made me feel accompanied and have contributed to making this path more bearable & rdquor ;, he assured.

BACK TO ROLAND GARROS

In her spirit to return to competition and put the finishing touch to her sports career on the courts, the tennis player has developed a progressive training plan since last March.

Subject to the physical evolution of the coming weeks, the Gran Canaria maintains the illusion of returning to the professional circuit to play the Roland Garros tournament, where she has guaranteed her direct access and whose main draw begins next Sunday, May 30