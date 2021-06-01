Carla Suárez Navarro is eliminated in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On at 23:30 CEST

The american Sloane stephens, number 59 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and twenty-eight minutes by 3-6, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-4 to Carla Suarez Navarro, Spanish tennis player, number 118 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the player in the 30th finals of the championship.

During the game Stephens managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, in the first serve he was 76% effective, did not commit any double faults and achieved 55% of the service points. With regard to the Spanish, she also managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, had a 56% first serve, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 56% of her service points.

During the thirty-second finals we will have the confrontation of Stephens and the Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova, number 10 and seeded number 9.

The tournament takes place in パ リ between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those classified directly, those who have won the previous qualification phase and those invited.