Carla Suarez He wants to end his professional career by being a protagonist in the competition and the serious threat that there will be no tennis in the rest of 2020 has made him rethink his decision to retire this season. “If no more were played, I contemplate the possibility of saying goodbye in the Mutua Madrid Open 2021, although for that I would need an invitation and it is not easy to deprive someone from playing the tournament, “said the Canary Island newspaper in her usual modesty, acknowledging that in her career she had lacked” bad milk to be a great champion. “

.