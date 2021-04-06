Carla Suárez is set as a goal to return to Roland Garros 2021

Carla Suarez He gave all the tennis fans a joy a few hours ago when he published on his social networks that he had returned to training. The great unknown was in which tournaments the Canary Islands could compete again, and it seems that the roadmap is clear. Carla rules out participating in the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 and sets her goal to reappear in Roland Garros 2021. The desire is to reap points that help you get into the cut to go to the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, something for which you need to be in the top 50 or 60, depending on several factors.

Carla Suárez has been training regularly in Barcelona for several weeks while she rushes her radiotherapy treatment. His reappearance in @MutuaMadridOpen is ruled out. The goal is to return to @rolandgarros at the end of May and enter court for the Olympics.

Photo: @CarlaSuarezNava pic.twitter.com/KyG1QN5Yef – Javier de Diego (@dediegoYpunto) April 6, 2021