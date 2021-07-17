Carla Suárez: “I’m not the same as before, but I’m going to give it my all”

In the next few days we will see how the different Spanish athletes with an insured ticket for the Tokyo Olympics are landing in the Japanese capital, among which is Carla Suarez. The Canarian tennis player has experienced a roller coaster of emotions in the last year, but has finally achieved everything. First, overcome an illness; second, say goodbye where she wanted, on the track. Now that effort will be rewarded with his fourth Olympics. in a moment of his life where everything is faced and enjoyed differently. In a chat with colleagues from the TO BE, The former No. 6 in the world expressed her excitement before the appointment and reviewed what her schedule will be before finally hanging up the racket.

Want to get to Japan

“I have been training in Barcelona all this week and the truth is that it has been a bit long, I really want to travel to Tokyo. It has been a slightly different preparation, one is used to having to risk everything on the track, but since the end of last year everything has been different. Luckily everything has gone quite fast, quite well, so I can only be grateful ”.

A few JJ.OO. different

“Since they were canceled last year, we already knew that they were going to be a different Olympic Games, yes or yes. There is a lot of previous paperwork, a lot of daily testing and a lot of control, to all this is added the loneliness of the public, the most exciting factor in a date like this. Keeping this goal in mind has helped me to be active, not to get discouraged, to draw strength from the days when I was weakest. I have had days of being completely locked up at home for a chemotherapy session, so having the goal of being in Tokyo has helped me a lot to stay active and excited ”.

Two unforgettable experiences

“After the illness, the only thing I did not want was to retire without playing for the last time, or at least by deciding myself. Thank God everything went well and I had the opportunity to say goodbye to Roland Garros and Wimbledon, now I want to say goodbye to these Olympic Games. In London I had a very exciting moment, the stage against the number 1 in the world was incredible, you never know how the public will react but that day everything was done on Center Court. That moment will never be forgotten, it was very special ”.

Ane Mintegi, the future of Spanish tennis

“We had trained together in Barcelona, ​​I think just before we went to Wimbledon, and the truth is that you can see the ways of a champion, she is a girl who gives herself and gives everything. She also had that joy at Wimbledon, something historic, so I’m really happy for her. Hopefully this victory will give him a lot of confidence and will continue to give us joy in the coming years ”.

Penultimate stop before withdrawal

“Whenever I go to a tennis court, I go for everything, but it is true that you have to be realistic, I cannot be fooled. I know how I am, how my body reacts, I am not the same as before. Still I will give my 100% to try to win in every possible way. The Olympics will be my last tournaments, although then I still have New York. The US Open will already be the last of the last ”.