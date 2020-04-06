Carla Suárez has decided to end her career this year, but due to the coronavirus, the lack of tournaments and the possibility that no more will be played this season, she is still considering the possibility of doing so in 2021, in the Madrid tournament, as long as you receive an invitation.

04/06/2020 at 20:23

CEST

sport.es

“I want to wait a little to see how everything develops and especially in these last months“Carla said in a chat on Instagram, when asked what would happen if there were no more tennis this season.

“If that happens I contemplate a possibility of being able to say goodbye in Madrid, but knowing that for this I need an invitation. It is not easy because taking away a place from someone who deserves it, it is difficult,” said the Canary Islands official. she remains confined in Las Palmas at her parents’ house.

Carla he spends time watching a series on television with his father, “after breakfast, lunch and dinner”, reading books, “like one of Elisabet Benavent“

“In the morning, a little exercise, stationary bike that is saving me a lot, and documentaries, of cycling and other sports. We also play checkers, etc., “he said.

Carla He recalled that every time a tournament has been canceled this year, the question of how he felt knowing he was retiring in this 2020 and the possibilities of doing something in the next, fell next. “It is not what I would have liked, and today I do not plan to play next year,” he said.

“I did think about it a bit when they canceled Indian Wells, I said to myself it’s my last year and I won’t be able to play. But as everything happened and fear entered the body I did not think so much. I think there are people who are dying and I have had twelve or fifteen years to enjoy, “he added.

On its beginnings, Carla remembered that in the family “Suarez Y Navarrese none of them had a racket, “but later he became more fond of the sport, after his mother signed him up for a course.

The Canarian player also admitted that in his career he lacked having a bit more genius or “bad milk”. “I was working for a while, but in this quarantine I will no longer succeed,” he joked, to later apostille: “To be a great, great champion, you have to have a little bad milk.”

.