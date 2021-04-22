Carla Suárez announces that she has overcome cancer

04/22/2021 at 12:22 PM CEST

Carla Suarez has announced, through his personal Twitter account, who has overcome cancer who was diagnosed last year. The tennis player is fine and has made it known through social networks where she has received many messages of support and affection.

One more step on this road. Today I finish the treatment and I can say that I have overcome a Hodgkin lymphoma. To all of you, thank you. Each message of encouragement has brought me a lot of strength. ❤️ Infinite gratitude to all the toilets who take care of us every day. I’M CURE! pic.twitter.com/yk23aZWSId – Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) April 22, 2021

The Spanish athlete was diagnosed Hodgkin lymphoma a disease for which he had to undergo chemotherapy treatment. But, after several months of discomfort that prevented her from training correctly, the tennis player made the decision to undergo exhaustive medical examinations in the city of Barcelona. Finally, he has shared great news: he has beaten the disease.