Carla Suárez announces that she has overcome cancer

Tennis

04/22/2021 at 12:22 PM CEST

Carla Suarez has announced, through his personal Twitter account, who has overcome cancer who was diagnosed last year. The tennis player is fine and has made it known through social networks where she has received many messages of support and affection.

The Spanish athlete was diagnosed Hodgkin lymphoma a disease for which he had to undergo chemotherapy treatment. But, after several months of discomfort that prevented her from training correctly, the tennis player made the decision to undergo exhaustive medical examinations in the city of Barcelona. Finally, he has shared great news: he has beaten the disease.