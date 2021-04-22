Carla Suárez announces that she has overcome cancer and her return to tennis

Carla Suarez, 32 years old, announced this Thursday that he has overcome cancer. He had already finished the chemotherapy sessions months ago, he closed the treatment with radiotherapy to defeat Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the immune system and that was diagnosed in September 2020.

With a t-shirt with the slogan ‘Stronger than cancer’ (Stronger than cancer) and showing her strength and satisfaction with gestures, Carla Suárez pointed out that “One more step on this path. Today I finish the treatment and I can say that I have overcome a Hodgkin lymphoma ”.

“It is another step forward in this long way,” declares Carla after completing the treatment in Barcelona. “Today I finally finish the treatment and I can already say that I have overcome the lymphoma. It has been a few different months, where I have had to face a reality that I did not know first hand. By being disciplined and listening to medical advice at all times, the foundations have been laid to overcome the disease ”.

Within the health protocol in situations of this type, Carla will have to carry out a preventive check-up within three months to control the evolution after the treatment.

Carla Suárez has continued training during treatment

The disease came in the middle of the pandemic and when she had to put an end to her career on the slopes. Reactivate the idea of ​​saying goodbye by competing. Training since March, the statement states that “he maintains the illusion of returning to the professional circuit to play the tournament of Roland Garros, where it has guaranteed direct access and whose main draw starts next Sunday, May 30 ”.