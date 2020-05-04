Regularity is a very precious asset in the world of sports and much more concrete in women’s tennis where it tends to be conspicuous by its absence. Carla Suárez-Navarro She has been dragging several seasons with months of very good tennis with others of not so many, but in desire and fight nobody can overcome her. After announcing a few months ago that this would be his last season on the professional circuit, the player from Gran Canaria would like to be able to retire as athletes want, on a court and fighting every ball. Now with tennis stopped by the coronavirus, the Spanish is helping first hand to fight this disease.

-Carla Suárez put the racket aside and helping those most in need in these difficult times:

“We are living very difficult times, where many families are being seriously affected after losing their jobs and therefore have no source of income. Many people cannot buy enough food and that was the main reason why I decided to collaborate with the food bank in my hometown, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, “said the player from Gran Canaria in statements collected by the official website of the WTA.

-Work done in the food bank:

“Basically what I’m in charge of is helping to organize the orders, putting the items in their correct places, taking the food out of the refrigerators or cleaning the warehouse to leave everything in order for the next day. In times like these, helping to those most in need is very gratifying. There are many human stories beyond the numbers of infections and deaths that we see every day. People who struggle a lot and whose future today is very uncertain. If we have the opportunity to alleviate something of pain, we must make an effort. “

-Plans you make at home during the period of confinement:

“I spend a lot of time doing physical exercise in order not to lose my physical shape. In addition to this, I use my time to read or play a little chess before dinner in order to train my mind. During the weekends I breathe a little and enjoy my time cooking or drawing. We have to continue fighting the virus by staying in our homes. “

-Once again, Carla Suárez acknowledges that she could delay her retirement a year later in order to say goodbye on the tennis courts:

“Today I stick with my decision to retire at the end of the year, as long as we can play some tennis this season. In case we don’t play tennis any more in 2020, I might think about delaying my retirement for next year, since I would love to say goodbye on a tennis court, “concluded the player from Gran Canaria.

.