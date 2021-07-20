Carla Suárez already has her Olympic ‘poker’

Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021. How few tennis players can count that they have played four Olympic Games and how proud we are that Carla Suarez be one of them. After overcoming the most important match of her life, the Canarian returned to the circuit and is now in Japan to play the penultimate tournament of her career. For now, you already have the photo you have been dreaming of for so many months.

– Beijing 2008 ✅

– London 2012 ✅

– Rio 2016 ✅ – Tokyo 2020 —- pic.twitter.com/COwngpXrCE – Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) July 20, 2021