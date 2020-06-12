During a live broadcast, Carla Morrison could not hold back tears as she exposed her fans to her feelings about what is happening in the world.

With the title “Mental Health Update”, the singer broadcast a talk for 33 minutes in which she spoke of the pandemic, racism and her projects.

“It has been a very dense few weeks, I have been a little bit silent because I am very shocked and 2020 feels very heavy and very strong and I just wanted to tell you that if you feel overwhelmed, scared, depressed, hopeless … I also he said

Morrison is living in Paris where the confinement has already ended, so he claims that he is trying his best to counter the depression.

“It gives me happiness and calm to be able to go out without having to ask permission but at the same time you are always afraid and then the protests and everything that is happening with Black lives matter is something that is years old and that unfortunately has It lasted too long and it is racism that exists in the United States, here in Mexico, in Latin America, racism is not cool, “he said.

The interpreter of “I enjoy”, shared that among the feelings she has been facing are fear, stress, anxiety and sadness, she even said that some nights she falls asleep with a noise in her head and when she wakes up the noise is still there.

“Sometimes I feel until I get dizzy from being so overwhelmed, I know that all this that is happening had to happen, but I feel that we are all very sensitive,” she said.

Riding a bike and making music are some of the activities that have helped her, recently she collaborated with Ricky Martin for the new Puerto Rican EP, titled “Pause”, for which she composed the song “I remember”.

“I remember in my quarantine when Ricky Martin marked me, Ricky Martin, the beautiful star that Ricky is, marked me and I was making some egg taquitos,” he recalled with a laugh.

“There were so many days that I felt so bad that the quarantine illuminated me and I was very happy and the song was very nice, go listen to Ricky’s album, I really liked it and the song” Simple “makes me cry because it reminds me of how beautiful life is when it was simpler, “he added.

The live was made to accompany all those followers who can feel like her, she also said that she misses her friends and family, who are in her native Baja California and told some personal anecdotes in which she has witnessed social injustices .

“My first best friend was a cool little morrito, his name was Jeremy and he was African American and he was always with me because I was very nervous and I remember that one day they all ran us because we were Mexican and we skipped the gate but Jeremy too They ran it when he lived in the United States, I have seen racism, I have seen how people say things to the LGBT community … how I wish we could all just love and respect each other. “

Finally, she answered some questions from the audience and said that although she wants to cry every day, she tries to find ways to feel better. She also invited her fans to cry with her and affirmed that “it is okay to feel bad.”

