Carla Bernat, champion of the Santander Tour in Malaga

With a dream ending and a 70-stroke lap, Carla Bernat it has been proclaimed champion of the Santander Golf Tour Málaga, the first test of the circuit that has been disputed in Lauro Golf (Malaga). The Castellón, who signed two under par on the final day, had to get the best version of her putt to save par on the 7th hole and start a spectacular birdie on the 18th to certify the victory and thus obtain her most important victory till the date. Behind, Natasha fear she was four strokes behind the winner, despite signing a grand final round of 70 strokes. Both were the only ones who managed to finish under par in the tournament.

Despite the fact that the wind and the rain seemed to appear at the beginning of the day, the sun was making room in a day in which a large number of birdies were seen in the first nine holes. Behind, Clara Moyano, Marta Muñoz and María Villanueva pressed from the start, even reaching a tie for the lead. A solid Bernat, she conclusively certified her first victory in a professional tournament, and it must be remembered that the Mediterranean Golf Club player is only 18 years old.

“I’m not buying it yet, I’m on a cloud, but I really enjoyed it. It has been a strange day because I have missed a lot from the tee, and it is not usual for me, but I have recovered a lot from the tee, I have made very strange blows, and I have managed to get them forward, and then the birdie in the 18th icing ”summarized Bernat.

Behind, the Spanish Laura Gómez, María Villanueva and Clara Moyano, were in third place tied after signing total par in the cumulative of the two rounds of the tournament.

The next appointment of the Santander Golf Tour will be in Oliva Nova Golf with the Santander Golf Tour Valencia doubles tournament that will be the second round of this 2021 circuit sponsored by Banco Santander.