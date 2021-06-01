Carla becomes Carla again and she gives herself a great game

06/01/2021 at 10:27 PM CEST

Carla Suárez felt like a tennis player again. Her tireless fight to overcome a Hodgkin lymphoma that was forgotten last April had a nice prize, to play a Grand Slam again, Roland Garros, to be able to say goodbye to tennis as she wanted, on the court, competing and not in a hospital room.

It was not nerves that there was, or perhaps a little yes, but what was palpable on the Simonne Mathieu court was great emotion. We are talking about Carla’s first official game after cancer who, after a few months training, was ready to face her last Roland Garros.

As would be said in these cases, the result was the least of it, but the Canarian tennis player is a fighter and without a doubt as soon as she entered the court she did it to try to win. It was not easy because opposite was the North American Sloane Stephens, who is not in her best moment and currently occupies the position number 59 of the WTA ranking, but she knew how to manage the tempo of a match well that was not easy due to the circumstances that surrounded her. Y he ended up winning by 3-6, 7-6 (4) and 6-4.

Very firm the whole game

Carla started strong, taking the initiative of the game, dominating Stephens and taking advantage of the mistakes of his rival to gain ground. He achieved a 4-1 after a break in the fourth game and with another break in the eighth he took the first set (6-3).

In the second set, Carla remained firm on the track after several service breaks a highly disputed tie-break was reached that the American won.

In the third set the Canarian continued to fight but in the end physically she could not take it anymore and gave up 3-6, 7-6 (4) and 6-4. A shame about the loss, but the best news is that Carla becomes Carla again.