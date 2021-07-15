Carla Armengol, new signing of Alavés

07/15/2021 at 1:39 PM CEST

The Gloriosas have been reinforced with the footballer Carla armengol with an agreement for the next two seasons, in which the Catalan will change Seville for Vitoria to join the premiere of Alavés in the highest category of women’s football.

The 23-year-old footballer was released from Barça, a club in which she went through all the training teams of the Barça team until she debuted with the first team in the First Iberdrola and in the Champions League. Last season he was on loan to Sevilla FC.

The new Albiazul player is characterized by her versatility that allows her to act as a winger or winger, with a lot of travel on the wing. Carla armengol She also stands out for her speed and dribbling ability, which has placed her among the best players in the championship in this technical section.