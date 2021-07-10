Carla Antonelli breaks the ‘like’ counter with her tweet after the departure of Carmen Calvo

Carla Antonelli, in the interview with El HuffPost. (Photo: SERGI GONZÁLEZ)

The former deputy of the Madrid Assembly and trans activist, Carla Antonelli, has not been able to contain her joy after learning that Carmen Calvo will leave the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

The head of the Executive has started a government crisis this Saturday and early in the morning some arrivals and some departures have already leaked.

In addition to Calvo, the current Minister of Science, Pedro Duque, is leaving the Government; the Foreign Minister, Arancha González-Laya and the Chief of Staff, Iván Redondo.

“End of Calvary”, has written Antonelli on Twitter next to the flag of the trans collective. A message that takes hundreds and hundreds of shares and likes in a few minutes.

A message that comes after the criticism that Carmen Calvo has made about the so-called Trans Law. Until now, the first vice president of the Government commented that she had doubts about the norm and expressed her concern in an interview with Cadena SER.

“I am fundamentally concerned with the idea of ​​thinking that gender is chosen without more than mere will or desire, putting at risk the identity criteria of the rest of the 47 million Spaniards; that has to have some guarantees, “said Calvo.

Regarding the fact that minors under 16 years of age can change their sex without a medical report, Calvo said that the difficulty is not only that of age, but “the fact of generating new rights that have to come into operation with existing ones.

“It is not only age, and matters related to minors relating to minors have to be particularly protected, but the problem is that rights are never absolute in a democracy, they always have limits, everyone has profiles of collision with others”, the vice president pointed out.

GOVERNMENT CRISIS