The Chinese company Airways has developed an autonomous robot called CARL that allows recharging the battery of an electric car equipped with any recognized standard.

The autonomy of electric cars It has always been seen as one of its main purchasing impediments, although it must be recognized that manufacturers have made important advances in this field in recent years. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for public recharging infrastructure, especially in Spain. For this reason, the presence of CARL, an autonomous robot prepared to operate in both public and private car parks and that can recharge 80% of the capacity of a battery in about 50 minutes.

Aiways, a personal mobility provider based in Shanghai, China, is the company that has developed CARL. It supports capacities of 30 and 60 kilowatt hours, and it is a solution that provides flexibility for an economical price that, however, has not yet been revealed.

Once their vehicle is parked, the customer requests CARL services through an application downloaded to their phone. The robot is guided through GPS data to locate the car. When it does, it is capable of plugging it in and charging it by itself. Once the service is completed, the robot will go to the next vehicle whose owner has claimed its services.

CARL It acts in a very similar way to the robot developed by Volkswagen to recharge electrics batteries. Aiways has registered up to seven patents in both China and Europe for the development of this solution. “Instead of drivers trying to find a charger, the charger will find them. We want to make having an electric as simple, easy and enjoyable as possible. CARL provides a solution for using electric cars in the future.” said Alex Klose, vice president of overseas operations for Aiways.

