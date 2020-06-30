Actor Carl Reiner and his wife Estelle pose at the premiere of the HBO documentary « If you’re not on the obit, eat breakfast » in Beverly Hills, California, United States, on May 17, 2017 (.)

Carl Reiner, creator of « Dick Van Dyke Show« And a driving force behind American comedy as a screenwriter, director, and producer, died at 98Variety magazine reported on Tuesday. Reiner died of natural causes in his home Beverly Hillsthe entertainment news outlet said, quoting the assistant to the legendary comedian, Judy Nagy.

Reiner, father of the filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner – and who reported the sad news – He was the winner of nine Emmy Awards, including five for « The Dick Van Dyke Show » His most popular directorial films included « Oh God« , starring George Burns, in 1977; « The Jerk”, With Steve Martin, in 1979; and « all of Me”, With Martin and Lily Tomlin, in 1984.

Protagonist of a prolific career both in film and -especially- on television, Reiner he also knew how to shine accompanying other stars of Hollywood how Brad Pitt and George Clooney in the Ocean’s Eleven saga, films that brought together great industry players and represented an absolute box office success. In a message on his social networks it was Rob, his son, who communicated the news. « Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart hurts. He was my guiding light«

Until the last moment, the producer and film actor, he devoted himself to pouring his political thoughts into Twitter, a network that he used until the last of his days to question Donald Trump. « When I woke up at 7:30 this morning, I was saddened to relive the day that led to the election of a corrupt and bankrupt businessman who had no qualifications to be the leader of any country in the civilized world …Wrote yesterday Reiner. At night his death would be known.

Before creating the hit CBS that launched him to fame with « The Dick Van Dyke Show”, Reiner and the writer of“ Show of Shows ” Mel brooks They produced a sketch in which Reiner played an interviewer for Brooks’ “2000 Year Old Man”; a recording of the 1961 parody was an immediate success and spawned several sequels, the latest of which, « The 2000 year old man in the year 2000”From 1998, it earned him that the pair of producers rose with a Grammy, according to Variety.

On television, in recent years he could be seen with recurring roles in comedies « Two and a Half Men » and « Hot in Cleveland » It was also one of the characteristic voices of memorable characters from shows like « Family guy« , »American dad« , »King of the Hill » and « Bob’s Burgers«

