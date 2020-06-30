Writer, producer, director and actor Carl Reiner passed away at 98 years old on Monday, June 29, from natural causes at his Beverly Hills home, as confirmed by his assistant Judy Nagy to Variety. This icon of comedy, has participated in an extensive list of projects among which stood out having He was part of the Sid Caesar team and created the sitcom ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’.

Carl Reiner

During his career, Reiner won a total of nine Emmy Awards, including five for ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’. In addition, as director it is worth mentioning his most popular films such as « Oh God » (1977), « The Jerk », with Steve Martin (1979) and « All of Me » (1984). As a film actor, he highlights his role in the « Ocean’s Eleven » trilogy with his character Saul Bloom and has made a large number of roles on television highlighting ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘Hot in Cleveland’.

In addition, Reiner has participated in a large number of series such as ‘Frasier’, ‘Mad About You’ (for which he got an Emmy), ‘Ally McBeal’, ‘Boston Legal’ and ‘House’. Also, He has also worked in many animation fictions as a voice actor., putting his voice in series such as ‘Family Guy’, ‘American Dad’ or ‘Bob’s Burgers’.

Opposing Trump

Carl Reiner was an expert on social media and has always been very active giving his opinion. Also, it should be noted that he was a member of the opposition to the president of the United States Donald Trump. In 2017, he participated with Mel Brooks, Norman Lear and Kirk Douglas, among others, in the HBO documentary « If you are not in the obit, eat breakfast », analyzing the secrets for longevity in this industry.