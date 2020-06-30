Carl Reiner, creator of the Dick Van Dyke Show loses his life | AP

The world of show is dyed black after losing one of its great artists, the ingenious and versatile Carl Reiner, the creator of « The Dick Van Dyke Show »

It was last Monday night when the news was released that Reiner had left, after his assistant, Judy Nagy, will confirm it, the artist left this world to 98 years while at her home in Beverly Hills.

Who was Carl Reiner in life?

Considered one of the most appreciated men in the world of show with a face that welcomed small, silver screens: In the company of years fifty from Cesar, like Alan Brady, grumpy and with a toupee, from « The Dick Van Dyke Show » and in movies like « The Russians are coming, The Russians are coming » and « It’s a crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy world. »

He was also part of the rogue gang in the tapes of « Ocean’s Eleven » starring George Clooney and he also appeared in documentaries that include « Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age » and « If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast ».

He directed films like « Oh my god! » starring George Burns and John Denver; « All of Me » with Martin and Lily Tomlin; and the comedy 1970’s « Where’s Daddy? »

As a writer

Their books they include « Enter Laughing », an autobiographical novel later adapted into a movie and a Broadway show; and « My Anecdotal Life, » a memoir published in 2003. He recounted his childhood and creative journey in the 2013 book, « I Remember Me. »

However, most would remember him for « The Dick Van Dyke Show », one of the series television more popular of all time and a model of joint performance, physical comedy and timeless and kind wit.

The Van Dyke show is probably the most exciting of my accomplishments because it was very, very personal, « Reiner once said. » It was about me and my wife, living in New Rochelle and working on the Sid Caesar show. «

During his career Reiner joined the classic comedy magazine Reiner joined the classic comedy magazine « Your Show of Shows » in 1950 after acting in works of Broadway.

Won multiple awards Emmy for his television work. In 2000, received the Mark Twain Kennedy Center Prize for Humor. When the sound system failed at the start of the ceremonies, Reiner he yelled from the balcony, « Does anyone have four double-A batteries? »

The tributes for the artist came online, one of them, Steve Martin, who said:

Goodbye to my best mentor in movies and in life. Thank you dear Carl. Actor Josh Gad called Reiner « one of the greatest comedy minds of all time »

Sarah Silverman said that « his humanity was incomparable », while the actor Alan Alda tweeted:

His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a void in our hearts, « Billy Crystal added, » All of us in comedy have lost a giant. «

Reiner was included in the Hall of Fame from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and continued to be involved in various entertainment projects.