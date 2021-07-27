Carl Pei’s Nothing Launches Active Canceling Earphones (1)

After much anticipation, Nothing, the company created by Carl Pei after his departure from OnePlus, announced its first product, the ear (1), a pair of Bluetooth headphones with an attractive price-performance ratio.

True wireless headphones feature Active Sound Cancellation (ANC) which is a technology until recently reserved for high-end headphones priced above $ 200, plus a unique design made with the Swedish company Teenage. Engineering.

The ear headphones (1) have a transparent design, using 11.6mm speakers in each earbud, and have 31mAh batteries that provide a range of up to four hours with active ANC or six hours without ANC.

In turn, the transport box contains a 570 mAh battery, which provides a charge for 24 hours with ANC or 34 hours without ANC and you only need to charge the headphones for only 10 minutes to have one hour of use.

The box also supports Qi wireless charging, which is very practical for a quick charge – in 10 minutes, it adds up to no less than eight hours of use of the headphones.

The ANC has three possible modes that include Light, Maximum and Transparency, the latter being a bypass to be able to hear the ambient sound when we hold down the headset. The headphones also feature Google’s Fast Pair support that speeds up the pairing process with Android devices.

The ear (1) use Bluetooth 5.2 so its consumption is low, and the app for Android and iOS that accompanies the headphones allows adjustments, adjusting the ANC levels and sound profile, updating the firmware, locating the headphones and view the remaining battery.

The Nothing ear headphones (1) are now available to reserve and are priced at $ 99 or € 99, ​​directly from the official site.