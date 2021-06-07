Carl Lumbly wants to explore more of Isaiah Bradley in the future of MCU

About a month ago, the showrunner of the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” expressed his desire to enjoy a team-up between Isaiah Bradley and Deathlok. The truth is that many fans were left wanting to see more of this character in action after those few scenes in the Disney + Marvel series.

We do not know if the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe holds more adventures for Bradley, but of course his actor is very interested in getting back into the character’s skin. Carl lumbly, whom we have also seen in the series “Supergirl” giving life to Martian Manhunter’s father, has assured in a recent interview that, if it were up to him, he would once again play the one who is known in the comics as Black Captain America.

Asked directly if he would like to delve deeper into the character’s story in a potential new future Marvel Cinematic Universe project, Lumbly is clear and direct, further answering with a question whose answer is obvious:

The sun rises from the east? Lumbly laughs, implying that the answer is obvious. I would love to explore that. I think, in many ways, I have done many explorations like this. I’ve had the opportunity to put myself in a lot of situations that I wouldn’t put myself in if I were in my own skin, and that’s the joy of doing this job. So whenever I get a chance, I would love to.

Although there are currently no known plans for the return of Isaiah Bradley, there is much speculation about the possibility of seeing Eli Bradley, his grandson again. Eli takes the identity of Patriot in the comics, so there is a possibility that he is part of a more than likely adaptation of the Young Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, the actor Elijah Richardson, who played the role in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, dropped a possible return on Instagram and in an interview has commented that he hopes to return.

Via information | Comic book