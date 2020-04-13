The electronic music legend owns a sports car unit

The Cox 911 GT3 RS is from the 991 generation, with 476 horsepower

Carl Cox, one of the legends of electronic music, is also a great fan of the world of motorsport, which has, among others, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS of the 991 generation.

Carl Cox, born in Manchester in 1965, is a living legend of the electronic music and one of the most sought-after DJs in the world. His career began in the 1980s with just 15 years old and without the support of his father, although it was in the following decade when he began to seriously emerge. He techno, he house and the Tech house They are his favorite styles, and with his mixes he achieves totally personal and recognizable sounds that are part of the secret of his success. With them, with their mythical residence in Space Ibiza and his record labels –Intec Records is the most popular, opened in 1999– has carved out a career that has brought him millions in profits, precisely the culprits that he was able to unleash another of his passions, cars.

“My father loved cars and I have liked them since I was eight or nine years old. The first thing I had was a Morris Traveler and I paid about £ 20 for it. It was a real junk,” he said. Carl Cox in statements collected by Porsche. It was the beginning of a love story with the world of the motor that has in the Porsche 911 GT3 RS one of its highlights. This is one of the most precious possessions in the British garage.

Of this sports car, the DJ says the following: “It is a modern and future classic. If you like driving, it is one of the best cars you will ever try. It makes me feel like I am a hero, with all the electronics that help you to move as fast as you want. ” Reason is not lacking for Cox, whose 911 GT3 RS is of the generation 991.

The first Porsche model known by this name was born in 2004, and was clearly inspired by the RS from 1973, which had a 210 horsepower engine and weighed less than 1,000 kilos. In 2006 the version appeared 997 with a boxer engine of 3.6 liters and 415 horses. The DJ’s car is powered by a 3.8-liter six-cylinder atmospheric boxer and 476 horses. And not only that influences its performance on a circuit, since the aerodynamic work it has and a four-wheel steering system, among other things, also play a leading role.

After this brief review of the history of Porsche 911 GT3 RS, we can only recommend the Netflix documentary ‘What we started’, which tells his own Carl Cox since its inception and compares it with that of Martin garrix, one of today’s most successful young DJs. Two stories of contrasts and equally interesting.

