Cáritas, the Red Cross and the La Caixa Foundation are the three social entities most committed to Spanish society, according to a study prepared by the consultancy Advice Strategic Consultants to which Europa Press has had access, which has analyzed 100 entities from the Third Sector, among Foundations and NGO.

Thus, the study ‘Oleada Primavera 2020’ – carried out between December 2019 and April 2020, with the contributions of 189 CSR experts from all over the country; 1,000 opinion leaders; 2,800 SMEs and freelancers segmented by INE criteria and 2,400 people according to the CIS – reveals that the entities best perceived for their social sensitivity are Cáritas, the Red Cross and the La Caixa Foundation, followed by Aldeas Infantiles, Médicos sin Fronteras and Save the Children.

“The Spaniards, in the face of the health, humanitarian, emotional and economic crisis that we are experiencing in these months, positively value the entities that really and tangibly help them, be it in the care of the sick, provision of housing, medical care, food or accompaniment in solitude, “Jorge Díaz, managing director general of Advice Strategic Consultants, explains to Europa Press.

“If some Spanish did not know what Social Responsibility was, today they already know it because it is a reality that has come to the forefront today. And not as a marketing action but as a solidarity action to help people” , stresses.

Third, the foundations of large companies that have channeled their social action appear in the study: Fundación La Caixa and Obra Social La Caixa, Fundación Ramón Areces (linked to El Corte Inglés) Fundación Trinidad Alonso (linked to Mercadona) and the Tomás Pascual Institute (linked to Paschal Quality), the Danone Foundation and Institute (linked to the Danone food company), the Eroski Foundation (linked to the Basque distributor, Eroski).

Fourth, are the foundations of large telecommunications companies that have focused their efforts on “digital education”, with Fundación Telefónica and Fundación Vodafone at the forefront. Meanwhile, foundations linked to financial institutions, such as Fundación Banco de Santander, Fundación ‘la Caixa’ and Fundación Bankinter, stand out for “volunteer activities”.

Respondents have given their opinion on 100 CSR factors, grouped around aid in the fight against child poverty and in the third world, promoting the employment of people in vulnerable situations, supporting volunteer activities, facilitating access to housing, support for the dissemination of art and culture, care for people with advanced diseases, promotion of scientific progress, promotion of entrepreneurial skills, support for digital integration, promoting equal opportunities, promotion Society, Economy, Business and Citizen / Digital Worker and aid to society for coronavirus.

Additionally, CSR is positioned, for the first time in the ten years since this study is carried out, between the two most important parameters for evaluating entities among 100 factors analyzed, according to the groups and people interviewed, be they financial analysts, businessmen or investors.

Thus, 85% mention the Corporate Strategy (85%); 84%, Corporate Social Responsibility / Contribution to Society; 83%, excellence in customer service; 82%, the quality of products and services and 80%, the generation of employment and good treatment of employees.

On the other hand, 82% of those surveyed believe that “an entity that helps society has a better chance of being successful because its interest groups will be better predisposed towards them” and cite cases of foundations linked to large companies in areas such as Food Distribution and Food Sector, with the Ramón Areces Foundation (linked to El Corte Inglés), Trinidad Alonso Foundation (linked to Mercadona), the Tomás Pascual Institute (linked to Pascual Quality) or the Danone Foundation and Institute (linked to the Danone food company) ).

THE BEST CSR, THE ONE THAT HELPS SOCIETY

The study also reveals that 92% of the interviewees think that “the entities that help Society the most in the coronavirus crisis are the ones that have the best Social Responsibility”, for which the respondents think that CSR is not an intangible, but a

tangible asset that contributes to business and business success.

On the other hand, the Spring 2020 Wave Study Advice on Business Success of Companies with more and better CSR – carried out between December 2019 and April 2020, in which 500 companies from different sectors are analyzed – places in the ‘top Have in this matter Fundación La Caixa, El Corte Inglés, Telefónica, CaixaBank, Inditex, Mercadona, Cellnex Telecom, Banco Santander, Danone and Bankinter.

By sectors, the best perceived for their social sensitivity are food distribution (with El Corte Inglés at the head, followed by Mercadona, Supercor and Día), banking (if it guarantees bank financing to SMEs / self-employed, with CaixaBank, followed by Banco Santander and Bankinter), telecommunications and information technologies (with Telefónica, for the provision of broadband and ensuring basic telecommunications, digital services and entertainment with streaming television).

Also mentioned is the management of wireless telecommunications infrastructures (with Cellnex Telecom, for sending the television signal and guaranteeing essential emergency services with immediate response capacity) and food (where manufacturers Danone, Calidad Pascual, Nestlé, Unilever, Campofrío, El Pozo, CLH, Puleva, Coca-Cola).

Other positive mention deserves companies that have guaranteed employment (Inditex is quoted), have made e-commerce possible in volume (Amazon) or have investigated looking for a vaccine in Spain, such as the consortium formed by La Caixa, MIT, Centro de Super Computation of Barcelona and IrsiCaixa, according to this study.