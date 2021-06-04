Caritas alerts of situations of “authentic slavery” in Spain derived from the pandemic

The director of Cáritas Madrid, Luis Hernández Vozmediano, has warned that the social and economic crisis derived from the pandemic “has only just begun”, and has warned that the precarious workforce is being appreciated “trafficking in persons for employment purposes” in Spain until reaching situations “of authentic slavery”.

During the presentation of the memory of the organization’s activity during 2020, which took place this Thursday on the occasion of Corpus Christi, Hernández Vozmediano highlighted three aspects that concern him for the future in relation to the crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic .

On the one hand, he warned that despite the fact that the health crisis improves with vaccination and the decrease in infections and hospitalizations “the social and economic consequences of the health crisis have only just begun”, and, on the other hand, has done emphasis on the problem of housing and access to employment.

Increase in precariousness

On this last point he has alerted the “increased precariousness, job instability, which feeds on vulnerable families, who are the ones who come to Cáritas “.

The lack of work, he added, “in addition to making it impossible to obtain regular and stable income that allows them a decent life,” is causing a “violation of people’s rights due to the abuse of some, and human trafficking for employment purposes is appearing in Spain “.

The director of Cáritas Madrid has said that there are situations “of authentic slavery”. “Those situations that we have seen in Asia from overcrowding, slavery, long-hour contracts without any type of protection, without labor rights, without rest, with ridiculous wages … it is also happening in our country “, he detailed.

For his part, the head of the Cáritas Madrid Reality Observatory, Víctor Rodríguez, explained that although the general indicators are improving in terms of employment, this recovery is being noticed “very weakly in the most vulnerable people.”

Caritas served almost 140,000 people in 2020

To exemplify this, he has commented that in 2020 the 61% of the people served by Caritas they were unemployed, and this year this indicator still stands at 60%.

And it is that “the situation of the families that continue to come to Caritas during 2021 is still very complicated,” he asserted, at the same time that he explained that this crisis has had greater impact on people with unstable jobss, families with minors -especially single-parent families- and migrants.

Cáritas Madrid served 139,157 people in 2020, “without counting the urgent aid delivered in an emergency situation during the first months of the state of alarm”.

In the first months of the pandemic, the number of families who came to the organization for the first time with respect to the same period in 2019 tripled, and in 2020 financial aid increased by 56% to reach 22,874 grants for an amount of more than 9 million euros.