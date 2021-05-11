Caring for the planet to avoid another pandemic

There is a clear relationship between the health of the planet and our well-being, says the Conservation coordinator of the environmental organization WWF Spain, Luis Suárez. And it is that multiple studies show how the destruction of nature increases the risk of the appearance of diseases, in the case of the recent pandemic generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

For there to be a balance between the whole series of animals, plants, viruses, bacteria and other living beings that are part of an ecosystem, it is necessary that the habitats are well preserved and in balance. In these circumstances, viruses are distributed among species and do not affect humans. “We see them as harmful agents, but in reality they are part of biodiversity,” explains Suárez.

The moment nature is altered or destroyed, ecosystems are weakened and the spread of potentially pathogenic agents is facilitated. The main causes that promote the loss of biodiversity on our planet are deforestation, species trafficking, intensive agricultural and livestock exploitation and climate change, according to WWF.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has detected more than two hundred zoonotic diseases, that is, they are transferred from animal species to human beings. In addition, the international body points out that 70% of human ailments have precisely this origin.

Climate change, therefore, plays a double role in the processes related to the development of diseases: it directly impacts people’s health and amplifies the main threats that affect biodiversity, which favors the spread of viruses or bacteria. .