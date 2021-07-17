Caring for the environment is in our hands

Climate change is a reality. The agendas of the most important countries in the world already include numerous programs and investments to try to counteract the negative effects of the human footprint. Although it is true that at a business level it is an issue that we cannot control, since it is the large companies that have to review and adapt to the new regulations. There are many actions that we can take in our day to day to try to take care of the environment. We talk about some of them.

Saving water

Did you know that less than 3% of the world’s water is suitable for human consumption? Without clean water, we cannot live. Therefore, it is a resource that we have to take great care of. At home we can save water in many ways. For starters, always try to shower instead of bathing. A shower saves more than 400 liters in a 4 person household.

Always use your full appliances. Forget about half charges, as they use up energy and water. In addition, try to bet on elements that control the water in places such as the toilet, such as double-load tanks. And the taps? Use sprays. These are elements that are placed in the taps and mix the water with air to obtain a jet with less water.

Recycling for everyone

If you’re not recycling yet, you shouldn’t wait to do it. The main cities of the world help their citizens considerably with well differentiated containers so that we can locate cardboard, glass, plastic and organic waste. Managing our own waste makes us help operators a lot to do their job when selecting garbage.

Place a cube with several departments at home. Try to always store the glass and do not forget to recycle other things that are not used daily, from clothes to furniture.

Use less the car and more public transport

Yes, we know that not everyone has it so simple, but as far as possible, we should use public means of transport; And it is that in most cities it is already possible to find electric buses, trains or metros with a minimum CO2 emission. Walking or cycling also benefits us from a health point of view. If your city is one of those that invests in bike lanes, join these types of vehicles.

Scooters, bicycles, public transportation are all good options. However, if you have to travel a lot and we do not have good connections, we can always implement shared vehicles.

Buy organic products

And no, we are not only referring to food. In any sector we can find ecological and sustainable products. Also in fashion or even in optics. Proof of this are the Alain Afflelou ecological glasses. These glasses are made from the remains of plastic bottles that are recovered from the sea and recycled.

These are current, modern sunglasses that are also respectful with the environment. Up to 5 bottles from the ocean are used for its elaboration. But it is that, in addition, the crystals are manufactured with biodegradable materials.

Yes, ecological glasses, as we can also find ecological clothing, furniture and even products for our aesthetic care. Let’s buy in a more conscientious way.