Caring for dogs in summer

Dehydration

Dehydration can also be a problem for pets in summer.

According to the researcher, some of the signs of dehydration in dogs include sunken eyes, dry gums, and general weakness in the animal. Also, dogs pant to cool off and they often gasp frequently when they are tired or feel hot.

On the other hand, it is essential that dogs and cats that spend most of their time outdoors have access to lots of clean fresh water. The water bowls will need to be filled several times a day during the summer.

Likewise, you will have to change your food more regularly, since in the heat it spoils quickly and flies are attracted to food that is left out.