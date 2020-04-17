Your browser does not support iframes.

Carina Ricco, widow of the actor Eduardo Palomo, opened his heart to talk about the sad farewell to the actor, who died in 2003, and whom he considered the great love of his life.

The Mexican told the impact that the actor’s departure had on the lives of her two children, Fiona and Luca Palomo.

Sixteen years have passed since the death of the famous Mexican soap opera actor, but for Ricco, remembering it is reliving it. Eduardo Palomo’s widow relived the memories of her lifelong partner in an emotional interview during the program of the Mexican journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda.

The 52-year-old singer opened her heart to reveal how she lived the death of the actor and how her family life helped her get ahead after the hard death. Ricco revealed that he stopped believing in love when the tragedy happened, “If I had not had Fiona and Luca I do not know if I would have endured,” he said.

Her husband’s life was extinguished overnight, after the 41-year-old actor died of an unexpected heart attack, despite this, Carina has learned to live with his absence, but it is something of the who does not know if he will recover.

«That is not overcome because it is not an obstacle course. The hardest thing to believe in love again and that everything is possible, “he said.

The also actress lost the illusion to feel that love can not bring anyone back, nor make them stay, when life already has the plans drawn up. “I was there, I grabbed him, I took his hand and he left,” he said, his voice a little dry.

“My greatest anguish was, how am I going to raise Fiona and Luca if I no longer believe in that?” Recalled the artist, still with pain in her soul.

Palomo’s loss not only devastated her, it also affected her little ones, who were then 5 and 3 years old. Carina assured that the personality and behavior of her children changed after she no longer had her father with them.

“Fiona is two years old when she says that they were erased, like there is a lot of pain and Luca, from being super sweet, suddenly became angry with life, he was angry,” said the actress.

The young mom realized that she had only two options, to go down, or to rise strongly to guide her small family and continue with what she and Eduardo had always believed.

The Mexican realized that only with love, with light, greatness and with the memories that she treasured before her life would take on a meaning that she did not expect, was how she could take the second option. However, it was not easy, but he was able to get ahead.

“It still inspires me. Sometimes when I don’t know what to do I think, what would the skinny do? »Carina said excitedly, because for her Eduardo will always be present in her heart.

