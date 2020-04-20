Brazilian champion in 2017 and three times champion in São Paulo (2017, 2018 and 2019) for Corinthians, coach Fábio Carile was fired from Alvinegro in November 2019 after a sequence of eight games without a win and a series of bad performances by the team at Parque São Jorge. The coach, however, assured that he does not hold any grudge from the former club and admitted that last season was not as he expected.

“Huge gratitude, there is nothing sad. Things really happened as nobody imagined, I also expected more. I did not imagine leaving 2019 with a title, due to all the difficulties. Pre-Libertadores, we arrived in a semifinal of South American. So it wasn’t all bad. But I understand the fan, the passion “, he said in a live on Instagram of Futpress.

Carille talked about Corinthians 2019

Carille also mentioned that the criticisms he received were normal and explained the current moment in his career as a football coach.

“Supporters will really curse, you can’t please everyone and really 2019 could have been a little better. I don’t know how much, but it could have been better. What counts is everything I lived there. And who knows, I think it is it’s important for me to go round, see other cultures. I’m very happy here where I am, in a club that is also a big one, ”said the current Al Ittihad coach from Saudi Arabia.

Finally, Fábio Carille spoke about the Corinthians fan’s behavior in a good-humored way.

“Football is emotion. At times, I even cursed myself. That is part of it. Some want me to come back, others maybe one day, some want me to go to the place that gave birth (laughs)”, he reported.

Sports Gazette





.