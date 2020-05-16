Fábio Carille had a successful passage in the Corinthians, with success and important titles in his first years of work. In 2019, however, the team’s poor results and poor performance yielded his resignation. This Friday, the coach recalled the period in the club and made a self-criticism about the mistakes in his work.

“In 2019, the biggest mistake was to have changed the team too much in the desire to get it right. Still that question of suffering a little to make the league, a greater rapport, I did not have. It was a learning experience from a difficult moment, the first of my career in three years. So my biggest mistake was changing too much, not the way to play, but the pieces. I took away the confidence of the players and it is something that I will not do again “, declared Carille in an interview with Bandsports.

One of the main criticisms that Carille received during his time at Timão was related to his pragmatic style of play. With more defensive teams, he was often called a “backhander”. The coach, however, cited the work of 2017 and 2018 to counter criticism and argue that his team also played with quality with possession of the ball.

“In relation to 2017, it was not the team that spent the longest time with the ball, but it was the team that exchanged passes the most in the Brazilian. The opposing teams were more with the ball, only that, in the championship, it was the team that more changed pass. Then came the question of work, of approach, of triangulation, those ideas that Tite managed to implement in 2015 and I brought there, gave a call “

“It starts 2018, Jô leaves, with Kazim it didn’t work, I bring Jadson inside and put Romero, Clayson, Jadson and Rodriguinho and for me it was the period that the team played the most, most stayed with the ball. There are several goals that we have 40, 50 seconds with the ball. So for me that team that was more with the ball, that gave more security was 2018, “he added.

After eight years working on the technical committee of Timão, Carille was hired as the team’s coach at the end of 2016. With an impressive start to work, Corinthians won two Paulista Championship titles and one Brazilian Championship in less than a year and a half . After a short stint in Arab football in the second half of 2018, the technical commander returned to Timão and won another state title last year. Back in Saudi Arabia, Carille is currently the coach of Al-Ittihad.

Sports Gazette





