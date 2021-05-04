Caries, a risk indicator for developing peri-implantitis

Share

The cavities not only is it an infectious oral disease that has a certain causal relationship with periodontal diseases, but its presence may be related to peri-implantitis, present in about 1 in 4 people with dental implants. Now a study led by the research group of the Dr. José Nart, from the Department of Periodontology of the International University of Catalonia (UIC) and vice president of the Spanish Society of Periodontology (SEPA), reveals a significant link between tooth decay and certain nutritional habits with the development of this infection that affects dental implants and that, in many cases, make them fail.

The study, recently published in the “Journal of Periodontology”, “has explored the possible relationship between caries and peri-implantitis in partially dentate patients (> 20 teeth in the mouth), as well as analyzed the influence of a series of factors related to the patient’s lifestyle, such as nutrition, socioeconomic status or dry mouth (xerostomia) ”, according to the Dr. Javi Vilarrasa, first signatory of the study and professor in the Department of Periodontology of the UIC; all this, he adds, “to be able to implement effective prevention measures in patients with dental implants”.

For this, 169 patients and a total of 311 implants have been evaluated. Up to 92% of the patients had at least one caries and 225% of the participants were diagnosed with peri-implantitis. The study has highlighted that those patients with more than two cavities had three times the risk of developing peri-implantitis. An interesting finding, adds Dr. Vilarrasa, “has been to verify how untreated interproximal fillings or caries adjacent to dental implants significantly increase the risk of peri-implantitis, especially when located in the mesial area.”

On the other hand, research reveals that certain lifestyle habits are linked to an increased risk of developing peri-implantitis. As indicated by Dr. José Nart, “the patients habitual consumers of an exaggerated sugar intake and not adhering to the Mediterranean diet maintained their implants in a worse state of health”, And it is also observed that“ those patients with dry mouth showed a certain tendency to a higher risk of developing peri-implantitis ”.

Important clinical implications

These findings, in the opinion of the UIC researchers, raise a series of clinical implications. First, the presence of caries in partially dentate implant-bearing patients could be considered as a possible influencing factor in the appearance and severity of peri-implant diseases; Therefore, as stated by Dr. Alberto Monje, co-author of the study, “The patient’s caries risk, as well as their oral hygiene and lifestyle, should be assessed and monitored throughout implant therapy”.

Along with this, those responsible for the study point out the need to pay special attention to untreated interproximal fillings or caries adjacent to dental implants, “Since its presence could denote a deficient interproximal oral hygiene, being able to predispose locally to peri-implant inflammation”, affirms the first author of the investigation.

In addition, this work places as fundamental the role of the periodontist and hygienist when recommending their patient, from the dental chair itself, healthy eating habits and lifestyles that allow altering bacterial metabolism and reducing the inflammatory load, thus helping to prevent tooth decay, periodontal and peri-implant diseases.

Caries and periodontal / peri-implant diseases

The tooth decay and periodontitis are remarkably prevalent infectious diseases that occur approximately in 35% and 42% of the population, respectively. Currently it is assumed that both caries and periodontitis tend to concur, observing a higher proportion of cavities in patients with periodontitis and vice versa. In addition, both pathologies are considered as chronic and complex disorders that share certain etiological factors, such as bacterial biofilm, genetics, nutrition, tobacco, diabetes, hyposalivation, among others (although with somewhat different physiological processes).

Starting from this reality, and given that the peri-implantitis is a ‘mirror’ disease of periodontitis (but in dental implants), the existence of a close association with caries is considered. It is estimated that approximately 24% of dental implant patients develop peri-implantitis; Its cause resides mainly in the accumulation of a bacterial biofilm, although a series of local, environmental and / or genetic factors can also influence its appearance.