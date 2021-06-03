Caribes and Bravos evaluate playing the next LVBP at the La Guaira de Macuto Forum

Eastern teams Caribs from Anzoátegui Y Braves from Daisy flower are contemplating playing the next 2021-2022 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) in the Forum La Guaira, stadium opened last year in the town of Macuto.

According to a report by journalist Carlos Valmore Rodríguez, it seems that Caribs from Anzoátegui Y Braves from Daisy flower they do not plan to play the next campaign of the LVBP both in the Alfonso “Chico” Carrasquel stadium, and in the Nueva Esparta, their respective homes normally on this circuit, being the Forum La Guaira, Newest venue in Venezuela a strong option that these eastern ninth would be managing.

Everything seems to indicate that both Caribs, What Braves they want to play again near the sea, but not precisely in eastern Venezuela, but on the central coast, in the new and majestic Forum La Guaira that the 2020-2021 season of the LVBP.

Valmore Rodríguez mentioned that a member of one of the directors of these teams of the LVBP, said the chances are high for the Forum La Guaira be the home of both the last champion Caribs, as of the Braves.

In case this is confirmed, Caribs from Anzoátegui Y Braves from Daisy flower would be playing outside their usual stadiums for the second season followed by the LVBP, Due to the pandemic last year one made life in the José Pérez Colmenares stadium in Maracay and the other in the José Bernardo Pérez in Valencia.

Regarding the trip to Forum La Guaira from Caribs and of Braves, the president of the League, Giuseppe Palmisano, confirmed that this possibility has been contemplated. “But there are proposals that I have studied to be discussed with the teams,” said the head of the LVBP.

Here is the report:

With information from Carlos Valmore Rodríguez.