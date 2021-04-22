Caribbean turns to Asia for pandemic help

(Bloomberg) – When the pandemic hit the Caribbean, wrecking local economies dependent on tourism, the region received help from India, Cuba and Taiwan, but not from the hemisphere’s only superpower.

The US government has largely failed to step up and play its usual leadership role, according to a Caribbean leader.

“That’s the perception,” Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris said in a telephone interview. “We have not felt the full weight of the most powerful country in this fight against the pandemic.”

For two centuries, the United States has loomed large in the Caribbean and is often the first to assist when natural disasters such as earthquakes and hurricanes strike.

On this occasion, the first vaccines to reach the Caribbean Community, or CARICOM, were donated by India. At the beginning of the outbreak, Taiwan provided face masks and face shields, while Cuba sent its controversial medical brigades to San Cristóbal and some neighboring nations.

Harris acknowledged that the US is helping by providing $ 2 billion to the Covax initiative to supply vaccines to poor nations, but said the Caribbean has not seen any high-profile gestures from Washington.

“There has not been a specific bilateral approach to member states within the CARICOM region,” he said.

The US State Department did not respond to an email seeking comment, but the US Agency for International Development says it has “provided billions to combat COVID-19 in more than 120 countries.” .

While the US now has enough vaccines to vaccinate every one of its citizens, the Caribbean, like many other parts of the world, is still struggling to cover even its most vulnerable populations.

