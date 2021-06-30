Caribbean tax havens fear global corporate tax

(Bloomberg) – The Caribbean will take years to recover from the global pandemic that swept through tourism, its main economic engine. Now, a new storm threatens its offshore financial sector.

While some of the world’s largest economies are considering plans to adopt a global minimum corporate tax, few places would be hit as hard as the tax havens of the Caribbean.

With few natural resources or large industries, much of the region’s economy depends on attracting international business at very low rates. Anguilla, the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands do not charge corporate income tax. Places like Puerto Rico and Barbados offer rates low enough to be attractive.

Companies are very careful when declaring profits, especially patents, trademarks and other intangible assets, and can reduce the taxes to pay by transferring income to subsidiaries in tax havens. The Group of 20, or G20, wants to take stricter measures against this practice.

Details are up for discussion, but it is considered requiring corporations to pay a 15% tax regardless of where they are located. Therefore, a German company paying 0% in Bermuda would still need an additional 15% in their home country.

That would discourage global companies from establishing themselves in the storm-prone islands of the Caribbean, said Bruce Zagaris, an international tax attorney in Washington and a member of the Caribbean Policy Consortium.

The economic impact on the region “will be very substantial,” he said, “especially when they are emerging from the pandemic and their main sector, tourism, has been hit.”

The International Monetary Fund says the Caribbean economy will not return to pre-covid levels before 2025 – later than most regions – due to a “much slower than expected” recovery in travel and tourism.

Microsoft, Shell

Many of the loopholes that allowed the Caribbean to rhyme with tax haven have been closed in recent years. Even so, the oil giant Royal Dutch Shell Plc. posted $ 21.5 billion in revenue through the Bahamas in 2019, and $ 848 million in profit, on which it paid no tax, according to the company’s annual report. In May, the Irish Times reported that a Microsoft Corp. affiliate in Dublin used its Bermuda “tax address” to record $ 314 billion in tax-free profit.

Microsoft responded to written questions that its organizational and tax structure “reflects our complex global business” and that it “fully complies with all local laws and regulations in the countries where we operate.”

The global fiscal plan has yet to be approved by the G20 and the members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, another international forum of countries. And some jurisdictions may be relatively unscathed.

Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands are home to some 100,000 businesses, and the financial sector that supports them accounts for roughly half of its economy.

But most of those corporations are considered regulated financial services, including banks, investment vehicles and hedge funds, that could be exempted under the global tax deal, although the details of the exemptions are still being negotiated.

A global minimum tax “will not significantly affect the Cayman Islands’ leadership position,” said Jude Scott, CEO of Cayman Finance, the association of financial services providers.

Even if the G20 plans did not affect the Cayman Islands, Zagaris says that these islands and other tax-free jurisdictions remain under intense scrutiny by global policymakers “who are trying to destroy all these businesses.”

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico, a US territory of 3.3 million people, has a very weak electrical grid and has been hit by hurricanes and earthquakes. However, thanks to its low corporate taxes, it is favored by pharmaceutical and aerospace companies. Manufacturing accounts for approximately 50% of the island’s economy and 35% of local government revenue.

The secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce, Manuel Cidre, said that a global minimum tax “would obviously be detrimental to Puerto Rico and other jurisdictions,” but it would not eliminate investment competition.

Cidre said the island would likely raise its rates to match the global minimum and then use the additional revenue to provide corporations with other types of benefits.

“I would not be surprised if Puerto Rico and other jurisdictions create incentives targeting labor, energy, or other areas that can make up for what was lost,” he said.

Some perceive the fiscal plan as a threat to national sovereignty. The Secretary General of the Caribbean Community, Irwin LaRocque, said on local television that rich nations should not impose their fiscal policy on the Caribbean.

Low taxes, he said, are one of the few ways the Caribbean can attract foreign investment, crucial after the region ran into debt to deal with the pandemic. Thirteen Caribbean countries now have debt-to-GDP ratios of more than 60%, and Barbados, Belize, Dominica and Suriname have debt ratios that exceed 100%, according to the Caribbean Development Bank.

“We cannot get out of the debt that we are in,” LaRocque said. “Foreign investment is necessary. Without this we will not succeed ”.

