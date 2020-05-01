Despite the closing of the cinemas due to the global crisis of COVID19, Caribbean Cinemas is working on what will be the new protocols and guidelines to be followed with its employees, suppliers and customers, once it is feasible to reopen the cinemas.

These days some cinemas in states like Georgia and Texas received permission from the Government to reopen, they will also soon open in countries like Spain and Costa Rica in May and China in June, among others. What emerges in those markets will be evaluated by Caribbean Cinemas to adjust its new policies and protocols. Even with the uncertainty and constant changes in the development of the crisis, the company is clear about its vision of the reopening and is willing to wait for the appropriate moment to do so.

Among the plans of Caribbean Cinemas are to establish measures that help comply with the distance, minimize physical contact, protection and training for employees, strengthen the online box office system, expand the service for the purchase of concession items online, and emphasize hygiene measures, all aligned with the guidelines required by the Government of Puerto Rico and the federal agencies that govern commercial establishments.

The company, established 50 years ago in Puerto Rico and employing some 1,800 people, remains optimistic and committed to continuing to bring healthy entertainment to the thousands of customers who enjoy watching movies on a giant screen, with sound quality and special effects in company of friends and family.

Films are the raison d’être of the film industry and largely depend on the product that Puerto Rican producers and Hollywood studios provide.

Among the titles of upcoming Puerto Rican films are: Al revés and El quinceañero de mi abuela, both from Piñoliwood Studios and Los Foodtruckeros from Industria Films, all directed by Transfor Ortiz.

The premiere of El cuartito by Weisner Distribution, directed by Marcos Carnevale, is also expected in the autumn. Similarly, there is an extensive “line up” of “blockbusters” of North American studies that are on the calendar for the coming months from July and including 2021.

Some of those titles are:

Tenet – 16-Jul-20Mulan – 23-Jul-20Spongebob Movie – 8- Aug-20Wonder Woman 1984 – 13-Aug-20A Quiet Place 2 – 3-Sep-20Conjuring 3 – 11-Sep-20Kingsman – 17-Sep-20Black Widow – 5-Nov-20Godzilla vs Kong – 20-Nov-20No Time To Die – 26-Nov-20Top Gun Maverick – 17-Dec-20Dune – 17-Dec-20Mortal Kombat – 7-Jan-21Ghostbusters – 4-Mar- 21The Eternals – 12-Feb-21Morbius – 18-Mar-21Many Saints of NY – 12-Mar-21Fast 9 – 21-Apr-21Matrix – 21-May-21Cruella – 28-May-21Jungle Cruise – 30-Jul-21Suicide Squad 2 – 6-Aug-21The Batman – 1-Oct-21Spiderman Far From Home 2 – 5-Nov-21Fantastic Beasts – 11-Nov-21

Caribbean Cinemas’ interest and commitment is to reopen as soon as possible, to the extent that conditions are appropriate to continue offering the best entertainment in the best environment. The company is aware of the temporary adjustments that each party has to make to comply with the guidelines and to be able to coexist as a society inside and outside the homes.

