Caribbean Basketball: Dominican Republic is two wins away from Tokyo 2020



Victor Liz once again carried the team’s offensive weight.

Dominican Republic continues to dream of the feat. The Dominican basketball team beat the Philippines (94-67) and qualified the semifinals of the Pre-Olympic Tournament Course to Tokyo 2020.

From the wise hand of Víctor Liz, who scored 23 points, the Dominican Republic fulfilled in a life or death match. If he lost, it would have meant the end of the tournament and the Olympic dream.

Dominican Republic advance to the Semifinals

The Philippines fought one-on-one for 20 minutes. He even went to rest winning (41-39). Nevertheless, a triple on the clock at the end of the first half of Víctor Liz it was key to change the moment of the game. It was the basket that generated the reaction.

Víctor Liz hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the 1st half

From the third quarter, everything was from the Dominican Republic. The team adjusted on defense and only allowed 26 points overall from the Philippines, 15 points less than allowed in the first half.

Product of the good work in defense, the offense was infected. The end result speaks for itself. Dominican beating.

Those led by Melvyn López will face Italy next Saturday, July 3. If they win, they will face Puerto Rico or Serbia in the final. The Olympic dream of the basketball team continues. The Dominican Republic is two wins away from Tokyo 2020.