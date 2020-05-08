The opposing teams should choose to accept it or leave the category

Wait for the teams to reach an agreement

The new regulation that will come into force in 2022 is already ready. However, the new Pact of Concord for 2021 is not so advanced. Liberty Media has warned that they can submit a document that teams have to comply with, whether they like it or not.

In the event that the agreement does not come on time and the conflicts between what each team wants continue, Formula 1 would create a Pact of Concord that it considered appropriate regardless of the demands that each team has. This has been stated by Chase Carey, president of the queen category.

“The reality is that, once it reaches 2021, we can unilaterally say ‘these are the rules from now on, or, this is the structure that exists’, so we do not have to extend anything,” he said in collected statements. through the GPFans.com portal.

This decision would lead all teams on the grid to have to accept the rules determined by Formula 1. Otherwise, they will have to assess whether they want to continue in the Great Circus and respect what is imposed on them or if they prefer to leave the competition.

“Essentially, we can implement a Pact of Concord and say that if they want to continue competing, those are the terms under which they will have to do so,” he has decided.

The truth is that Carey has made it clear that he hopes not to go to those extremes. He believes that it is best for all parties to reach an agreement that is beneficial not only for them, but also for the competition. Time plays against and if the situation is not resolved soon, they will not hesitate to do it on their own.

“Obviously, we are looking to conclude it with the teams, but when we present the Pact of Concord it will be the Pact of Concord that will enter into force in 2021 and we are able to do it unilaterally,” he said to finish.

